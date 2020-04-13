LYONS FALLS — Jeffrey E. Wilson, 52, Brantingham, was charged Sunday with first-offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated with no priors, both misdemeanor charges.
According to the information provided on the State Police’s public activity log, Mr. Wilson was driving on Greig Road in the town of Greig at about 4:15 p.m. when he was stopped.
He was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
No further details were provided.
