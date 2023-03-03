BRANTINGHAM — Attendees had a “Marvel-ous” according to organizers of the Brantingham Snomads snowmobile club Winterfest 2023 with the theme of Superheros of Brantingham.
The highlight of the Presidents’ Day weekend event is the parade.
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 2:53 pm
“We had one of the largest participations in the parade in years,” said Douglas Dietrich on behalf of the Brantingham Snowmobile Club Inc. “We had about 200 people watching the parade an attending our Open House dinner at the Groomer barn.”
Pine Tree Inn placed first in the float contest followed by Richie Evans in second place and the Model T in third with Mr. and Mrs. Claus winning the walker category.
“The funds were not all we anticipated, but due to the lack of snowmobile trails open to the area, we are happy with what we got,” said the spokesperson, noting the weather was ideal. “We would like to thank everyone who attended and especially all businesses that participated to make it a success.”
Other activities throughout the weekend included a volleyball tourney was sponsored by Brantingham Inn and cornball tournament by Pine Tree Inn.
The snowmobile club also held its annual raffle with a 2023 Ski-Doo MXZ Blizzard 600R-ETEC supplied by Smith Marine of Old Forge as the grand prize, along with more than 30 other prizes including hotel stays, merchandise, gift certificates and rounds of golf. The drawing was held Feb. 26 at the Brantingham Groomer Barn with John Klimas from New Jersey winning the sled.
