BRANTINGHAM — The weather was “perfect for Winterfest” — very snowy with temperature in the “teens to 20s,” said a spokesperson for the annual event hosted by the Brantingham Snomads snowmobile club.
There were approximately 200 people in attendance, which according to the spokesperson, “is a great turnout considering it came back this year after COVID shutdown.”
The theme for the two-day Presidents Day weekend event was Beach Party which was reflected in some of the floats for the annual parade. The float provided by Pine Tree Inn was deemed the first place winner.
The snowmobile club drew for its annual raffle on Feb. 20 with the grand prize — a 2022 Ski-Doo MXZ TNT 600 supplied by Smith Marine of Old Forge — going to Burke Shultz of Schwenckville, Pa.
More than 30 other prizes including hotel stays, merchandise, gift certificates, cash, rounds of golf, a boat cruise and car service were also awarded.
“The club did well as we sold out of raffle tickets,” said the spokesperson. “Funds raised will be used for operational and equipment costs.”
The event which also included bed races and a cornhole tournament is an annual event held each year on Presidents Day Weekend.
