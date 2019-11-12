Breakfasts urge networking

LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Economic Development/Naturally Lewis hosts Business Leaders Breakfasts throughout the year.
“The informative networking events created to bring the business community and like-minded individuals together in one room to discuss ‘all things Lewis County,’” said event organizer Brittany Davis, marketing and communications director for Lewis County Economic Development.
About 70 people attended the September event which focused on the issues and opportunities in the health and human services industry.
Karen Peterson of the Pratt Northam Foundation spoke of how the organization’s workership and Careers Here programs help youths learn about the work force and experience possible future careers.
Lisa Hetzner, Lewis County Department of Social Services, stressed the Careers Here program along with other mentoring programs help to keep young people in the area.
“We are all one decision away from a different life,” she said.
During the roundtable discussion, attendees pointed out ways to recruit and retain employees including job shadowing for middle or high school students; team building; sign on bonuses; job flexibility.
Discussions also addressed ways to attract the underemployed — those working in menial jobs or working numerous part-time jobs — to health care positions.
The next Business Leaders Breakfast is set for Thursday at Snow Ridge Ski Resort, Turin. The topic of discussion will be “Rethinking and Reshaping Agriculture in Lewis County. Information about economic impacts, recent and future trends, and Lewis County Agricultural Enhancement Plan will be available. RSVPs are requested by Friday, Nov. 8, online at naturallylewis.com/events; by calling 315-376-3014 or by email to brittany@naturallylewis.com.
