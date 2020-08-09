Breast Cancer Awareness Dinner canceled

LOWVILLE — Lewis County Health System, in coordination with Lewis County Hospital Foundation, has announced the cancellation of this year’s 13th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Dinner on Oct. 20.
The decision to cancel the event is in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Department of Health recommended guidelines regarding COVID-19.
“Due to COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions and for the safety and wellbeing of our dinner guests, the committee regretfully decided to cancel this year’s dinner,” Denise Hirsch, Dinner Committee chairperson, said in a prepared statement.
The dinner has been extremely successful in raising funds for the LCGH Fund for Hope. The Fund for Hope assists individuals with any type of cancer, who live in Lewis County or utilize services of the Lewis County Health System, with out-of-pocket travel expenses related to their treatment. The Fund for Hope is a restricted fund at the Lewis County Hospital Foundation which is a 501(c)3 tax exempt organization. Last year, the Fund for Hope distributed over $40,000 to help cancer patients offset travel costs related to their cancer treatment.
“Even though we are experiencing unprecedented times, we are committed to raising funds to support the Fund for Hope,” Mrs. Hirsch said. “We are planning to host a virtual version of our Baskets For A Cure event in October.”
Members of the community will be able to purchase tickets for a variety of donated baskets and even make a monetary donation to support the Fund for Hope via an on-line platform. More information will follow on specific dates and how to register for the upcoming virtual fundraiser.
For more information on the Fund for Hope or to obtain an application, please visit Lewis County Hospital Foundation’s website, the LCGH Fund for Hope Facebook page, or www.lcgh.net. Questions can also be directed to fundforhope@lcgh.net or 315-376-5110.
