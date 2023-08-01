TURIN — Work has begun to replace a bridge and culvert on West Road from Route 26 to Main Street.
According to a news release issued by Lewis County Highway Superintendent Timothy Hunt Monday morning, contractors will first replace a structure near Snow Ridge Ski Resort, 4173 West Road, followed by another near Main Street in the village.
