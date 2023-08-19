Post-tornado flooding cues emergencies

“It happened during the tornado event. The water rose so high, so fast, it started washing down debris so that the debris plugged the end of the pipe and it blew the pipe right out of the road,” Lewis County Highway Superintendent Timothy Hunt said of the culvert pipe off Fish Creek Road in West Turin. He said the pipe was replaced on Monday. Courtesy of T. Hunt

WATSON — Beyond the more obvious destruction along the recent tornado’s path in southern Lewis County, flooding resulting from the brief but torrential rain that followed covering a much wider area on top of already swollen waterways has caused bridge and other damage in the eastern region of the county.

“The volume of water that we got was probably the equivalent of a 500-year storm,” said county Highway Superintendent Timothy Hunt.

