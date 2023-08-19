WATSON — Beyond the more obvious destruction along the recent tornado’s path in southern Lewis County, flooding resulting from the brief but torrential rain that followed covering a much wider area on top of already swollen waterways has caused bridge and other damage in the eastern region of the county.
“The volume of water that we got was probably the equivalent of a 500-year storm,” said county Highway Superintendent Timothy Hunt.
“You just can’t build infrastructure to manage that kind of short-duration, high-intensity event. Every single culvert pipe is overwhelmed … The ground was already saturated so it was more rain that the infrastructure could handle.”
A number of roads have “scour” — erosion that undercuts the road surface — and two bridges will need either replacement or repair.
On Tuesday morning Hunt met with the town of Watson highway superintendent at Bailey Road bridge which he said has “significant water damage” and had previously assessed the damage at Etonville Road bridge in Greig which has scouring and damage to the bridge’s “wings” that need to be addressed.
“The damage that I’m seeing now — in Watson and Greig — the rain that fell toward the Adirondacks came down the Beaver River and the Sugar Creek and it took more than a day before the rivers rose and when they rose — wow — that’s where the cumulative damage started to happen to some of the bridges down in the valley,” Hunt said.
As a result, the two towns have followed the county’s lead and declared states of emergency retroactive to Aug. 7 when the worst rainfall occurred, so that if the cost of the damage caused by the tornado reaches a certain threshold — $115,000 for the county and $35 million for the state — applications can be sent for reimbursement from FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The cost of replacing the Bailey Road bridge alone, which is expected to exceed $1 million, is well over the county’s threshold, but Hunt said he is not sure of the damage on a state level.
“We’re not eligible for any FEMA money unless there was an emergency declaration. The other thing that it does help with is that we’re supposed to get permits (from the state) to do any of this work,” he said.”For example, repairing a bridge or repairing a culvert would require a permit to replace but with an emergency declaration you have emergency powers to go in and stabilize the infrastructure without getting the permit.”
There are other towns that have had similar problems with their culvert pipes and roads but have decided not to pursue FEMA reimbursements and instead fix the damage themselves because the reimbursements can take years to complete and require significant paperwork.
“That’s one of the things that prevents you (the county or state) from getting to the threshold because if people aren’t willing to participate then there’s no sense,” Hunt said.
Out of the seven roads that were initially closed due to flooding, Bailey Road is the only one that remains closed due to the washed-out bridge, however, Hunt said he received reports earlier this week that Croghan now has washed-out roads, too.
With the consistent rainfall for the past month, rivers are swollen and flood plains are underwater as if the spring melt just happened.
“It’s almost like summer has flipped so this is the early spring behavior and summer happened in early spring,” Hunt said. “This spring, we started in May doing road work and it was hot and dry and we never see it like that. Then in June we were having almost 90 degree days and that’s mid-August weather. Now we’re in the cool, rainy season.”
Being in the height of the construction season, responding to the flooding challenges has been stretching county and town road crews that have to shut down planned road work to address emergent damage and still finish the planned work before winter.
