SYRACUSE — Both candidates in the race for the newly created Supreme Court seat in the state’s 5th Judicial District have received support and endorsement from local groups.
Former Congressman and Utica native Anthony J. Brindisi is the official Democratic candidate for the seat, which was created under a law signed in late June. Syracuse-area trial attorney Danielle M. Fogel is running as the official Republican nominee.
One seat was added to the 5th District, which covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, Onondaga, Oneida and Herkimer counties, under the June law, and either one or two seats were added to all but one of the state’s judicial districts.
The intention was to bring the number of justices on the bench into line with the state Constitutional limit of one justice per 50,000 citizens.
Both Mr. Brindisi and Ms. Fogel received the official nods from their parties in early August but have also received support from local bar associations as well.
Ms. Fogel received the highest marks from the Central New York Women’s Bar Association in their judicial screening process, marking her as “highly qualified and commended,” something that Mr. Brindisi received as well.
Both candidates also received the highest ratings from the Onondaga County Bar Association’s Judicial Screening Committee.
Mr. Brindisi received the endorsements of the United Auto Workers Region 9 and the Teamsters Local 317, which both represent constituencies in Central New York. He was also endorsed by the IBEW Local 910, which represents electrical workers in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Essex, Clinton and Franklin counties from their Watertown offices.
Ms. Fogel does not have any announced endorsements.
Both candidates will be on the ballot in the general election on Nov. 2, and the winner will take their seat, likely in a Central New York city, such as Syracuse or Utica, in January of 2022.
