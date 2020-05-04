LOWVILLE — A Bronx man was indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges last week.
Shakespeare Cruz, 45, was charged with cocaine and heroin distribution conspiracy in federal court.
The Department of Justice news release on the action alleges Mr. Cruz plotted to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin and over five kilograms of cocaine in Lewis County and other places.
The indictment said Mr. Cruz has two previous felony drug convictions and according to the Department of Corrections website, Mr. Cruz was released from prison in 2013 for an A2 felony drug sale conviction. He completed his post release supervision by 2018.
If he is convicted, Mr. Cruz could return to prison on a sentence of 25 years to life.
“The charges in the indictment are merely accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty,” the news release said.
The case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Agency and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew D. Beaty.
Mr. Cruz was arraigned in federal court Friday and is being held without bail pending a detention hearing.
(1) comment
So is this a case of a woman who is noted for her noble qualities having been placed in a position of being sold as a slave?
Or is this a case where someone is selling drugs?
Copy editors want to know.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.