LOWILLE — Another snowmobile fatality involving the “failure to negotiate a turn” took place on a Lewis County trail in the early afternoon on Sunday.
Kalman Sofer, 23, of Brooklyn, was pronounced dead at Lewis County General Hospital after he was brought there from the scene of the accident on Rector Road in the town of Montague, also known as snowmobile Trail C5B.
According to the news release by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Mr. Sofer was driving a 2004 Ski-Doo MXZX 600 when on a curve, he drove off the groomed trail and ran into a tree.
Lewis County Search and Rescue, the Martinsburg Fire Department and the state Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers assisted at the scene.
The investigation into the cause of the accident continues, according to the release.
This is the third fatal crash reported on Lewis County trails this year.
