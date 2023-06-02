HARRISVILLE — An attack on March 11 allegedly planned by three men in the same family led to an injured victim, felony charges and brothers jailed.
According to a Lewis County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies were called to Richards Road in the town of Diana after a “disturbance” was reported at about 10:30 p.m. Police found three “smashed” vehicles and an unnamed man with a displaced nasal bone fracture and a “laceration to his head.” According to Johns Hopkins Medicine online, lacerations are cuts that “tend to be caused by blunt trauma.”
The release said Justin L. Hartle, 26, allegedly lured the victim to the area where he and his brother Joshua R. Hartle, 31, were waiting to attack him. The release did not provide information about the motivation for the attack or how and why the three vehicles were damaged.
According to the release, the investigation uncovered text messages and phone calls that led to accusations that the brothers and their father, Ronald J. Hartle, 56, Gouverneur, “conspired about the crime before it had occurred.”
Justin, arrested on May 23, and Joshua, arrested May 30, were each charged with second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree conspiracy, both felonies. Justin was also charged with felony first-degree attempted assault while Joshua was additionally charged with second-degree assault, a lower-level felony. They were both arraigned and held at the county jail on $10,000 bail which has since been posted.
Ronald Hartle, arrested on May 30, was charged with felony fourth-degree conspiracy and was released.
No further details were provided.
