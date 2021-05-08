LOWVILLE — You have children. You have to work. The limited child care options you can find all have waiting lists or are too expensive. Then, there’s the issue of safety for your children in whatever care scenario you can find.
School shutdowns and home schooling made the dearth of child care in Lewis County impossible to ignore for some, but many family members helped to dull the impact.
Now that more and more people are going back to their jobs, child care challenges loom larger than ever.
Lewis County Economic Development and the county Planning Department are trying to do something about it. Jefferson County Economic Development on Thursday morning approved its involvement in the project by authorizing $45,460 to pay for its share in the program.
Working with the Community Action Planning Council, Jefferson Community College and the Small Business Development Center, the group has organized an accelerated training program for people interested in creating an official, regulated in-home day care service.
“We recognize that parents need to have high-quality child care options if they are going to be able to work,” Jefferson-Lewis Childcare Project Director Cathy Brodeur said in a statement. “(The Planning Council) is grateful for this partnership to build childcare capacity and to launch a new cohort of childcare businesses to contribute to Lewis County’s prosperity.”
The partners have set a goal of 15 new child care enterprises emerging in the first year as a result of the Regulated Home Day Care Training Bootcamp by giving participants the skills needed not just to provide high-quality care, but also to start and run a successful business.
Included in the instruction is everything from early childhood development to entrepreneurship, licensing and the various legal ins-and-outs of this kind of business.
“Many people are hesitant to open in-home day cares because they don’t know the rules, they don’t know how to get started,” said County Planning Director Casandra Buell, “This will give them everything they need to get started.”
Calling the situation “a desert,” David J. Zembiec, chief executive officer at Jefferson County Economic Development, echoed the need for more home-based child care in the north county, saying that businesses have expressed that sentiment.
“They just can’t get access to child care,” he said.
In June, a “recruitment and orientation event” will be held that also is the first session of the boot camp, to be followed by classes dedicated to helping participants submit an application to the Office of Child and Family Services and, as a client of that office, to complete “basic entrepreneurial training” as well as health and safety training through the Planning Council.
The second part of boot camp will run from September through November focusing on “advanced entrepreneur training.”
An Early Childhood course, which will also be offered for free, will lead to the completion of the certificate training to become a “regulated home day care”.
All training will be held at the Lewis County-JCC Education Center in the town of Lowville.
A 2019 study by the Child Care Coordinating Council of the North Country found that most of the north country — 86% — doesn’t have enough child care opportunities for everyone who needs them, making them “child care deserts,” unable to meet the care needs for children in working families.
Lewis County has only 472 childcare slots available to accommodate 3,700 children. That is about 7.8 children for every child care opening.
Class participants will also be given “a child care stipend” for participating in boot camp, which can be used while attending classes. Those that complete boot camp and become newly registered and licensed will also have the option to attend an additional 3-credit course, earning a JCC certification.
“The development of child care opportunities is one of the foundations needed for economic development and growth in Lewis County,” said Lewis County Economic Development Director Brittany Davis in the news release on the course. “We are very excited to provide the funding needed to kick off this pilot program to not only address the child care need, but also to foster entrepreneurship, workforce development and to retain and attract residents to Lewis County.”
Registration for the North Country Regulated Home Day Care Training Bootcamp, starting with the June 2021 Orientation, can be found at events.sunyjefferson.edu/event/start-your-own-in-home-childcare-business-1/.
For more information or to register without internet service, call 315-782-4900, extensions 240 or 279.
Times reporter Craig Fox contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.