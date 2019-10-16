LOWVILLE — After a summer of controversy between the Lewis County sheriff and the board of legislators over the sheriff’s spending and the board’s budgeting, County Manager Ryan Piche was under the impression that he and the sheriff had successfully reached a compromise budget for the department for next year that satisfied both sides.
In keeping with the summer’s trend, the sheriff was not under the same impression.
“Here’s something that the sheriff and I talked about and we agree upon: that we have given them part-time employees but we have not fully funded those positions,” Mr. Piche said.
In the draft 2020 tentative budget Mr. Piche presented to the legislators during the Finance and Rules Committee meeting on Tuesday evening, Sheriff Michael P. Carpinelli’s non-jail budget is scheduled to increase by 5% from $3 million this year to $3.2 million for next year.
The increase accommodates four part-time dispatchers and four part-time road patrol deputies, all “fully funded” for 20 hours per week all year long, Mr. Piche said, with $66,784 total for the dispatcher positions, or $16,696 for each position, and $77,962 for the road patrol spots, or $19,490 each.
“This is our compromise solution to some of the differences we had earlier this year. Rather than using overtime, to give them all the resources they could need to be successful with part-timers.”
Combined with union increases pending negotiations, these additions have given the sheriff’s road patrol and dispatch budgets a personnel lift of $155,058.
Sheriff Carpinelli, however, had requested two more full-time deputies with a cost of $170,226 that were not funded in the draft budget.
“For eight years I’ve been asking for more full-time people. I’ve tried to negotiate, but they don’t want to pay the benefits and pensions,” Sheriff Carpinelli said in a interview on Wednesday, “It’s OK to compromise, but it probably will be the same problem next year.”
Last year, Sheriff Carpinelli had requested $3.2 million for his non-jail budget and was given $3 million. This year he requested $3.4 million and was given $3.2 million.
“I’ll be happy when they give me what I ask for, where the people who elected me put trust in me. The job can’t be done the way it should be with the compromise. Manpower is underfunded,” Sheriff Carpinelli said.
Two school resource officers in the county are again slated in 2020 to be used in the sheriff’s recreation patrol during the summer when school is out, but the sheriff said “What happens if patrol deputies call in sick or have a problem? SROs are easier to switch. They’re already up and running.”
Sheriff Carpinelli said that he is satisfied with the jail budget which added six fully funded part-time staff members at $18,540 each, totalling a $111,240 increase, and a doubling of the overtime budget from $25,000 to $50,000.
Boarding revenue is anticipated to decrease from $65,000 to $35,000 with new laws that will take effect at the beginning of the year.
Overall, the jail budget for 2020 is increased from $2.25 million to $2.42 million, an increase of 7.9% in the draft tentative budget.
According to Mr. Piche in an interview last week, the Sheriff’s Department continues to keep spending down and is projected to come in at or just over the 2019 budget if spending stays at its current rate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.