LOWVILLE — Many businesses in the area and beyond need trained commercial drivers.
A roundtable discussion on that need and the training it requires will be held this week at the Lewis County Jefferson Community College Education Center.
From 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 30,, local residents, businesses, drivers and prospective drivers are invited to participate in a discussion about the demand for drivers with a commercial driver’s license, or a CDL-A, for transportation, warehousing and logistics positions and what training is needed to solve the related workforce challenges.
“The information gathered at this event will be used to customize upcoming training to local employer demands and to request grant funding for programming,” the news release on the session said.
The session is sponsored by the business development agencies under the Naturally Lewis banner and JCC.
To register, go to the events tab on www.naturallylewis.com or call 315-376-3014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.