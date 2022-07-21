Campfire sparks blaze in state forest

www.dec.ny.gov

LYONSDALE — A campfire that was not quenched correctly led to an almost four-acre fire in the Sand Flats State Forest on July 12, according to a state Department of Environmental Conservation newsletter.

Forest rangers Evans and Piersma answered the call about the fire to find 3.7 acres of the forest’s floor — or “duff” — and “brushy understory” burning at about 10:30 a.m.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.