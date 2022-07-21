LYONSDALE — A campfire that was not quenched correctly led to an almost four-acre fire in the Sand Flats State Forest on July 12, according to a state Department of Environmental Conservation newsletter.
Forest rangers Evans and Piersma answered the call about the fire to find 3.7 acres of the forest’s floor — or “duff” — and “brushy understory” burning at about 10:30 a.m.
The fire was mostly contained and being patrolled for hot spots by about 5 p.m., but it wasn’t declared completely out until the next morning.
The rangers warn campers to take extra precautions to ensure fires are completely extinguished because of the increased risk of forest fires in the dry conditions typically experienced in June and July.
Sand Flats is a 2,532-acre state forest in Lewis and Oneida counties that hosts a number of outdoor recreation activities year-round.
Those include hiking, camping, fishing, hunting, foraging and snowmobiling.
It offers handicap accessibility and parking areas.
