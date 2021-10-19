LOWVILLE — Two top municipal posts are being contested in Lewis County this year: supervisor in the town of Greig and mayor of Port Leyden.
For Town of Greig supervisor, incumbent Marilyn E. Patterson, Republican, is facing Melissa Salerno-Bailey, a write-in candidate.
Mrs. Patterson has been the town supervisor since 2007, and served on the zoning board of appeals for eight years before running for supervisor. Originally, she said, she vied for supervisor because she wanted to do more for the town and has continued for so long because she loves what she’s doing, and because “no one was stepping up” every time elections came around.
Her years of experience, knowledge of how government works and her drive to keep moving things forward help her to do her job well and serve her community, she said.
Mrs. Patterson is most proud of building the new town hall, a new town barn and creating the local library since she has been in office.
She has also raised an idea with the board to move the boat wash area at Brantingham Lake to prevent invasive species from getting into the water to the town landfill used for organic matter, not garbage.
She believes the move will save on labor costs and will help prevent congestion at the lake by the waiting boats, trailers and vehicles.
With the availability of a number of grant opportunities, Mrs. Patterson is considering plans with the board to create better signage around the town, install sidewalks in key areas and create street lighting that can be individually controlled for both safety and improved ease of use.
She also believes that as the community grows, municipal water and sewer infrastructure will be important. She said she has been in communication with the county about the possibilities.
Mrs. Patterson works as a real estate salesperson through VandeWater & Associates, a prominent land developer and real estate broker in the area, and has a background purchasing educational materials for 58 schools and education administration for more than 30 years combined.
She went back to school in her 40s to complete her associate’s degree.
Acknowledging the suspicions that circulate through the small Greig community about the appointments of her husband, Brian Patterson, and David VandeWater to the zoning board of appeals and the chairmanship of the planning board, respectively, Mrs. Patterson said she does not have the power to unilaterally make appointments and that the decisions were made through a vote by the town board.
As supervisor, her vote only counts in the case of a tie, she said.
Write-in candidate Mrs. Bailey launched her campaign for supervisor during the first week of October, after she had already been added to the ballot as one of the two Republican trustee candidates.
Working full-time as an insurance agent, Mrs. Bailey recently attained her guiding license from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and lives in Brantingham.
She said she has worked in a number of roles that involved managing teams of up to 20 people, customer service and complicated scheduling in the real estate, property management, medical scheduling and insurance fields.
She decided to go for the supervisor position because she feels a change of leadership is needed in the town and she wants to be a supervisor who fosters an open door policy and a level of communication “that is currently lacking.” She said she wants to create community activities that bring people together.
Mrs. Bailey led a group of residents who were against a new RV campsite being established in the Brantingham area adjacent to her property to demand information at a planning board meeting after the Zoom meeting link was cut off and another Zoom meeting was started.
If elected, she hopes to offer structure, ethical conduct and better communication with the community. She will also focus on projects to increase recreation in the area because, she says, it drives the local economy.
She said she is not sure that the people of Greig want increased development like street lights and sidewalks, but she does see the need to consider water and sewer infrastructure projects in the not-so-distant future.
In the village of Port Leyden, incumbent Mayor Heather M. Collins, Republican, is being challenged by Shawn M. Smith, running on the Your Choice line.
Mrs. Collins has been the mayor for the past six years. She has an associate’s degree in human services from Herkimer Community College and a Bachelor of Science from SUNY Oswego in health promotion and wellness management.
She worked as a substitute teacher and at Mountainview Prevention Services before becoming mayor and a stay-at-home mom.
In her time in office, Mrs. Collins said she is most proud of having completed the $2.3 million sewer project that was started just before she took over the post, and creating a water district with the town of Leyden.
Doing the job has taught her leading the village is not just about beautification and recreation opportunities, but about keeping track of the day-to-day moving parts and doing what she can within the budget to improve the quality of life for residents.
Mrs. Collins said she and the board have installed a new basketball court, are in the process of extensive repairs to the community pool area, have obtained a new engine and air packs for the fire department and renovated the village hall and document storage area.
She said she is now creating a hiking trail on village land along the Black River and continuing renovations and development at the Village Park and has submitted a grant application for some long-awaited water infrastructure upgrades including forming a water district with the town of Lyonsdale.
Mrs. Collins said she and the board try to keep any necessary rate or tax increases as small as possible “to secure these things for the next generation.”
Mr. Smith graduated from Paul Smith’s College with a degree in urban tree management.
He was born in Lyons Falls and has lived in Port Leyden for 22 years since returning to southern Lewis County after living in South Carolina and Maine.
Currently employed by the town of Lyonsdale, Mr. Smith said he has accepted a job at Kraft Heinz and will be making the change soon.
With his strong negotiating skills, open mind and ability to get along with most people, Mr. Smith said he thinks he will be able to “make things happen” even with a small village budget through “wise spending and planning.”
Becoming mayor would give Mr. Smith the opportunity to help bring back some community events — like the Fourth of July parade and various festivals — that served to unite the village in the past, he said.
To determine changes to make and programs to promote, Mr. Smith plans to listen to the ideas and concerns of residents and work to fulfill their vision.
Mr. Smith believes that with Port Leyden’s strategic location, there are some improvements that could be made in the village’s business district that could in turn attract other businesses.
While he hasn’t been attending village meetings since he decided to run for mayor in the spring because he didn’t want to have a negative impact on the current mayor, he said he will be attending this month’s meeting.
Early voting will be held at the Lewis County Board of Elections offices, 7550 S. State St., starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, and continuing through Oct. 31.
The full schedule of early voting hours is listed on the Board of Elections page of the county website, lewiscounty.org. For more voting information, call 315-376-5329.
