WATSON — A Cape Vincent man is dead after a car crash in the town of Watson on Wednesday night.
According to a news release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Richard A. Buske, 66, was driving in a 2010 Ford F-150 on North Chases Lake Road at about 9:20 p.m. when he came off the road on a curve and ran into a parked trailer.
He was taken to Lewis County General Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries, the release said.
There is an ongoing investigation into the crash.
Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by the Lowville Volunteer Fire Department, Lewis County Search and Rescue, state police and Monnat Brothers Service Station for towing.
