DEER RIVER — An engine fire resulting from a one-vehicle crash at about 10:50 a.m. was quickly subdued by fire fighters this morning.
It took less than 15 minutes for first responders to conquer the flames and remove the driver of the black Nissan Rogue that crashed into a parked semi-truck at Widrick Truck and Diesel Service, 10809 State Route 26, just outside the hamlet of Deer River and about 2 miles from the Jefferson County line.
According to West Carthage Fire Chief Peter Crump, the woman driving the SUV “just veered over” across the south bound lane and crashed into the truck parked at the corner of Widrick’s lot.
The driver, estimated to be in her mid-20s to early 30s, was taken by a Lewis County Search and Rescue ambulance for treatment, but no information was available about her condition.
Assisting at the scene were the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the State Police and Lewis County Emergency Services.
More information will be provided as it is made available.
