DEER RIVER — An engine fire resulting from a one-vehicle crash at about 10:50 a.m. was quickly subdued by fire fighters this morning.

It took less than 15 minutes for first responders to conquer the flames and remove the driver of the black Nissan Rogue that crashed into a parked semi-truck at Widrick Truck and Diesel Service, 10809 State Route 26, just outside the hamlet of Deer River and about 2 miles from the Jefferson County line.

