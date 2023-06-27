LOWVILLE — Lewis County Republicans have spoken and in county races, they reinforced the incumbent in law enforcement while selecting more newcomers than sitting board members for legislator seats in preliminary primary results.
About a third of registered Republicans cast their votes with a total of 3,035 ballots.
Absentee ballots that have not yet been received by the board of elections are not likely to upset any of the results this year based on a list of outstanding ballot numbers from the board.
In the Conservative Party primary, Jeffrey G. Tompkins won the candidacy over Leanne K. Moser, who has been the party’s nominee for a number of elections, by a vote of 33 to 25.
SHERIFF
Long-term Lewis County Sheriff Michael P. Carpinelli will be the Republican candidate in November, receiving 2,096 votes to the 914 received by retired state Trooper Nichole K. Turck.
The race, however, is not over. Turck will be on the fall ballot on the Conservative Party line and independently under the Unite Lewis Party name.
DISTRICT 2 LEGISLATOR
Thomas M. Kalamas won the Republican nomination with 332 votes over Lisa R. Virkler’s 85 votes.
Virkler will still be on the ballot in November as the Conservative candidate and on the independent Forward Together Party line.
Kalamas will also have an independent line in November as the For the People Party.
DISTRICT 3 LEGISLATOR
Jessica L. Moser won her reelection bid this year by gaining 143 votes while Patrick F. Mahar earned 143 votes.
Mahar did not submit a petition for an independent line on the ballot in November.
DISTRICT 4 LEGISLATOR
With 192 votes, Barry D. Lyndaker won the Republican candidacy over Ian W. Gilbert, 216 votes to 100.
When the two face off again in November, Gilbert will appear on the ballot as the Conservative Party candidate while Lyndaker will also have a ballot line under the New Start Party name.
DISTRICT 5 LEGISLATOR
The Republican candidate in November will be Vincent P. Nortz with 190 votes to Richard A. Chartrand’s 143.
In November, Chartrand will be on the Conservative Party and People’s Choice Party lines while Nortz will also run under the Responsibility Party name.
DISTRICT 6 LEGISLATOR
Andrea J. Moroughan topped Steven M. Stogsdill in initial primary results 169 votes to 135.
The race will continue in November with Moroughan also as the Conservative Party candidate and Stogsdill running independently under the Patriot Party name.
Other results around the county include:
TOWN OF CROGHAN
Clerk: Megan Kalamas Simpson 307; Chelsea Lehman Cowan 176
Highway Superintendent: Kevin L. Zehr 236; Michael J. Hoch 118; John W. Simpson 80
Zehr will be the Croghan Highway Superintendent in the next term as there are no other candidates on the November ballot with this win.
Justice (2): Carol K. Monnat 260; Donald F. Neddo 230; Jared Zehr 190
Carol K. Monnat and Donald F. Neddo will likely be the town justices for the next term.
TOWN OF DIANA
Justice: Aaron J. Elliman 49; Jereme B. Paterson 39
TOWN OF LEWIS
Highway Superintendent: John E. Race 64; Dave Marmon 48
Justice: William E. Currier 60; Louis M. Chapman 42
Currier will be the Lewis town justice in the coming term as Chapman does not have any other line on the November ballot.
TOWN OF LOWVILLE
Justice: Amanda L. Eves 363; Franz J. Philippe 161
Eaves will be the Lowville Justice as there are no other candidates on the November ballot
TOWN OF LYONSDALE
Council person (2): Megan Krokowski 81; Kathleen O’Brien-Carreon 62; Nancy O’Brien-Dailey 58
O’Brien-Carreon and Krokowski will be on the town council in the next term. There are no other candidates on the November ballot.
