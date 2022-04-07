LOWVILLE — In a 3½-minute speech livestreamed on Facebook Tuesday night, Lewis County Sheriff Michael P. Carpinelli announced he did not have the 15,000 signatures required to file a petition to be included on the Republican primary ballot for governor on June 28.
“I wish I came to you tonight with some better news,” Mr. Carpinelli said. “We put in a good fight. We’ve had a hell of a good time — a lot of great people out there on the campaign trail — but I’ve just got to tell you, we’re not going to make the signatures. We did pretty good and I’m very proud of the number we made.”
Mr. Carpinelli said it has been “a learning experience, a humbling experience” and thanked the volunteers who had worked to get enough signatures, saying “you’re all family to us.”
When he first announced his campaign in June 2020, Mr. Carpinelli made clear that one of the driving forces behind his intent to run was his dissatisfaction with then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the impact he has had on the state, particularly with regard to gun laws and COVID-19-related mandates. Mr. Carpinelli also called out the former governor during his speech at the Lewis County Republican Committee dinner in October.
His message on Tuesday, however, was more measured and hopeful.
“New York state is going to be OK. In the long run, we’re going to be fine. We may go through some hard times. We may not have people that we like in the offices that we have disagreements about, but you know what? New Yorkers are resilient. We’re tough, we’re forgiving and we have a lot of faith,” Mr. Carpinelli said.
Later in his address, Mr. Carpinelli said “it would seem that the powers to be on top are very afraid of the people and that’s a good thing because that’s where your strength is noticed when it comes to the government. So remember that. It’s you the people who are the head of the government. Nobody else.”
Mr. Carpinelli said he will continue to serve as sheriff and to be “an advocate for everything that we believe in — the Constitution, we the people, our future, the children.”
Although he told viewers he would announce his endorsement for another Republican candidate for governor soon, Mr. Carpinelli alluded to his support of one candidate who has “been in the upstate area — he’s been there quite a few times. He’s got a lot of energy. He’s got a lot of love for the state of New York.”
Mr. Carpinelli was not available for comment.
Of the six candidates who filed their petitions to run in the Republican primary before the Thursday deadline, Congressman Lee M. Zeldin and former Westchester County Executive Robert P. Astorino each visited Watertown once. Andrew H. Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, visited both Watertown and Lewis County, where he also spoke at the October county Republican Committee annual dinner.
Harry J. Wilson, Derrick S. Gibson and Skiboky Stora were also listed on the state Board of Elections as having filed petitions.
Five Democratic candidates, including Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul, filed petitions for a Democratic primary.
