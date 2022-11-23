CARTHAGE — Most people can’t say, “I’ve had a wonderful life with no regrets,” but that was Ethel Kinney’s mantra days before her 100th birthday.
Mrs. Kinney, born Nov. 18, 1922, was the fifth of eight of Leo Pickering and Agnus Hart Pickering. Mrs. Kinney and her younger sister June Murphy of Tupper Lake, who is now in her 80s, are the only two surviving.
After graduating from Gouverneur High School, the centenarian worked various jobs including being a governess. While caring for children on the Kinney farm, she met her future husband George Ray Kinney Sr. After marriage while raising her three children, Mrs. Kinney worked as a “floor lady” at Newtown Falls Paper Mill.
She recalls as the supervisor, one of her responsibilities was to “fan” the freshly made paper to check for imperfections.
“I wonder if I could still fan paper,” she reminisced.
The Kinneys were married for 60 years before Mr. Kinney passed away from cancer at age 82. They had three children George R. Kinney Jr. of Rochester, Ernest O. Kinney of Florida and Tammy M. Reil of Newton Falls along with five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
“I have a wonderful family,” Mrs. Kinney said. “They are a treasure.”
Mrs. Kinney credits having a good life with no tragedies as a reason for her longevity along with being healthy and happy.
She is basically in good health except for being hard of hearing and a bit of forgetfulness that comes with age.
“Not a thing wrong with me as far as I know,” she claimed. “I’m perfect.”
She sees the biggest changes over the past 100 year is that “people are more helpful” and the greatest invention as the automobile which in the 1920s was made more attainable by Henry Ford’s advances in assembly-line efficiency.
Having been taught the value of hard work by her father, who was a house painter and never lacked for work, Mrs. Kinney advises youth people who want to live a long life to “have ambition and drive to follow through.”
“Live day to day and do your job,” she said. “Go out into the country. Country life is good for everybody.”
A party on her birthday had been planned but the massive snow storm which that day postponed the celebration. However her daughter’s family was able to visit Sunday to wish the centenarian a happy belated birthday.
