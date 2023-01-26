CARTHAGE — The Carthage Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 1762 held its annual Hoop Shoot for children age 8 to 13, Jan. 8.
“I was thrilled,” said event chair Robert M. Sligar. “We had great participation. It is a great event and part of the Elks youth activities program. It teaches the kids a lot — commitment, patience and hard work. It also teaches them to control their emotions. They are out there all alone when they shoot. It’s a good experience for the kids. We had a winner in every category move on to the district competition which was held Jan. 15.”
