BLACK RIVER — A Black River native who now lives in Seattle has once again utilized her passion for cycling with her desire to raise awareness and funds to fight multiple sclerosis. Through the Bike the US for MS, Jennifer L. (Juckes) Vetrovs recently participated in the Olympic Peninsula ride.
In 2017, Mrs. Vetrovs, rode in a Bike the US for MS ride from the east coast to the west coast — Bar Harbor, Maine home to Seattle.
The cyclist said this year’s ride was much shorter then the one in 2017, but it was personally just as important.
“In 2018, a family member was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis,” she said. “In 2019, my son was hospitalized multiple times and over the course of six months underwent seven surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation. I left my job to focus on taking care of him. Thankfully, he is doing well at this time.”
At age 21, Mrs. Vetrovs drove cross country not expecting to stay out West but ended up making her home in Seattle for the past 30 years. She married Alexander Vet-rovs, who is originally from the Boston area. The couple has an adult son, Cole Peterson.
For a number of years, Mrs. Vetrov worked as a nurse in the Swedish MS Center.
She noted the cause remains close to her heart which is why she continues with the Bike the US for MS program.
“Not just because of our family member living with MS, but because of all of the incredible individuals and families living with and working to manage MS I have met over my years of working as a nurse.”
She continues to work as a neurology focussed registered nurse.
The approximately 400-mile Olympic peninsula route was ridden over the course of a week.
“The ride went incredibly well,” she said. “We had a large group — 34 riders on the route — three of whom are living with MS. The riding was challenging, averaging 60 miles a day — our shortest day was 43 miles, longest was 88 miles. We did a lot of climbing and being on the Olympic Peninsula, riding through the Olympic rainforest and on the coast. We had unpredictable weather — sun, rain, heat, and cool temps — as we had expected. It was lovely to be back out on my bike for this cause. It was a bit of a reunion, riding with four of my cycling companions from the 2017 ride across the country, which was such a treat. Many of the folks who participated in this ride had done other BTUSFMS rides, so it was a special coming together for all of us even if we had not ridden together previously. An added bonus was two of my dear friends from Seattle joined us on this ride.”
In addition to her riding companions’ support Mrs. Vetrovs said they were shown appreciation along the route.
“We were met by folks living with MS at several rest stops out on the road who were able to share their personal experiences with us,” she said. “I felt incredibly blessed to be back on the road for this cause. I love riding every day, eating simple camp food, sleeping in a tent, waking in the morning, breaking down my tent and getting back on the bike. ooking forward to next time.”
According to Mrs. Vetrov, the mission was the same — to raise funds that directly benefit those living with MS.
“BTUSFMS provides financial support in the form of grants to individuals for needed equipment not covered by insurance, in the form of necessary home modifications that help families impacted by MS, in the form of financial contributions to MS Centers around the country providing support in a wide array of programs that improve quality of life to people living with this disease,” the cyclist explained.
Originally, her fundraising goal for this Olympic Peninsula ride was $4,000.
“That goal was met before we headed out on the ride, but has been bumped up to $7500,” she said, noting donations are still being accepted.
Donations may be made through the website at https://ride.biketheusforms.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.participant&participantID=1315.
The money raised for BTUSFMS is shared in a couple of specific ways Mrs. Vetrovs said.
“It directly funds programs that support quality of life for people living with MS,” she explained. “Here in Seattle at the Swedish MS Center, those contributions go towards funding art classes, music classes, yoga and other exercise programs, a book club, outdoor adventure opportunities and access to support groups. The opportunity to participate in these programs is a tremendous boost for individuals and families affected by MS. In the setting of living with a chronic and often progressive disease, programs that focus on improving quality of life can have tremendous positive psychological impact — thereby improving all aspects of a person’s day to day life. We have many more options available for the treatment of MS than we did 10 years ago, which is incredibly encouraging, but these programs contribute to a person’s ability to maintain quality of life while living with and treating their MS”.
Funds raised by BTUSFMS also go directly to individuals living with MS.
“That can be assistance with covering the cost of necessary equipment that insurance does not fully cover or providing a grant for a necessary project on an individual’s home to make it more accessible,” she explained.
The 1984 Carthage Central School graduate said there hasn’t been much time in her life when she hasn’t ridden a bike. Growing up on South Main Street in Black River, she said she had friends in Great Bend, Deferiet and Carthage.
I often rode my bike from Black River to the neighboring towns to visit those friends. We were very active as young kids in the 1970s, so from a very early age we were riding our bikes everywhere we went,” she said, noting she was also active in school sports, captaining the volleyball team and playing soccer and softball as well as running track.
