CARTHAGE — The Carthage Area Hospital Foundation and its Board of Directors are pleased to announce the 2022 recipients of the Dr. Frank Harvey & JoAnn Zando Healthcare Scholarship. The annual scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors from Carthage, Beaver River, LaFargeville high schools, as well as any graduating high school senior of a Carthage Area Hospital employee. Awardees must plan to pursue a career in healthcare, either in a clinical or supportive role.

Three seniors were selected based on a set of criteria and were awarded $1,000 each — Anna Scott, Carthage, and Makayla Williams, Carthage, of Carthage Central High Svchool and Vera Blackford, LaFargeville Central School High School. Scholarships were awarded at the CAHF Board Meeting on June 21.

