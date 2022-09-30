CARTHAGE — The Carthage Area Hospital Foundation and its Board of Directors are pleased to announce the 2022 recipients of the Dr. Frank Harvey & JoAnn Zando Healthcare Scholarship. The annual scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors from Carthage, Beaver River, LaFargeville high schools, as well as any graduating high school senior of a Carthage Area Hospital employee. Awardees must plan to pursue a career in healthcare, either in a clinical or supportive role.
Three seniors were selected based on a set of criteria and were awarded $1,000 each — Anna Scott, Carthage, and Makayla Williams, Carthage, of Carthage Central High Svchool and Vera Blackford, LaFargeville Central School High School. Scholarships were awarded at the CAHF Board Meeting on June 21.
“This scholarship honors the memory of two beloved individuals who passed away too soon. We honor their memory with this scholarship. This year, we have students entering a myriad of healthcare-specific fields ranging from mental health, laboratory sciences, to art therapy. Each student submission is graded based on several sets of criteria and a selection committee makes the final decision. On behalf of the Board of Directors and myself, we wish these students all the best in their future endeavors,” said Taylour Scanlin, foundation and marketing executive director.
Miss Scott will be attending Nazareth College to study clinical laboratory science. Miss Scott’s extracurricular activities include varsity tennis, JV and varsity basketball, Irish step dance and Key Club. She has volunteered for the Carthage Backpack Program, been involved in park cleanups and trunk or treat events. Graduating fifth in her class, she aspires to be a clinical laboratory scientist.
Miss Williams will be attending Jefferson Community College to study art therapy as it relates to healthcare and behavioral health. Miss Williams’ extracurricular activities include Art Club, Key Club and has participated in various art shows. She aspires to be an art therapist.
Miss Blackford will be attending the University of Rochester to study brain and cognitive sciences and aspires to work in the mental health field.
