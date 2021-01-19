LOWVILLE — Amidst uncertain, challenging times, the first babies of the new year can certainly bring hope, especially for mothers who went through pregnancy during a pandemic.
Evalyn Rayne Martin was the first baby born at Lewis County General Hospital this year. She came into the world at 1:55 a.m. on Jan. 2, weighing 7 pounds 5 ounces.
For Stephanie and Anthony Martin of Lowville, Evelyn was the answer to their prayers and their first child’s wish.
“Evelyn is Hebrew for wished-for child. My daughter Samantha’s birthday is in March and on her birthday this year, she wished for a baby and I got pregnant the next month,” Mrs. Martin said.
Learning she was going to have baby brought on a mixed-bag of emotions for the Martins.
“I found out I was pregnant the second of May, the day after my grandmother passed away,” she said, “For us it was a sign of hope. We’d been trying to have another baby for six years. Both of us had given up hope at some point. But then toss in the pandemic.”
The health crisis made the experience of being pregnant different this time around for Mrs. Martin.
“I think quarantining put a shadow over it at times. We didn’t get to have those moments like with baby showers and having people actually see the baby bump progress ... I think through my whole pregnancy I only had one person touch my belly,” she said.
Crediting the doctors and nurses for providing excellent service and support, Mrs. Martin’s c-section was happily uneventful, albeit early being that Evalyn wasn’t due until Jan. 10., but Mrs. Martin was quite happy to meet her sooner.
Evalyn Rayne and her parents were given a wagon filled with clothes, toys and other baby items donated through the cooperation of the hospital’s Foundation and Auxiliary organizations.
“My husband and I felt so blessed by the Lewis County Hospital Foundation with the wagon full of amazing gifts they gave us for the New Year baby,” Mrs. Martin said.
Although she is not a person who likes surprises, she said that particular surprise was “wonderful.”
Someday, the Martin baby will learn about her arrival during historic times.
“Eventually, when Evelyn is old enough, telling her that at this time of craziness in our country she kind of showed up at the right time. I honestly can’t say how much of a blessing she’s been for us.”
Carthage couple Melissa Parks and Trinity Lalone brought Carthage Area Hospital’s first baby of the year into being on Jan. 6 at 7:35 p.m.
Kreed Lincoln Scott Lalone weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces and Ms. Parks said giving birth for the first time was a pleasant surprise, acknowledging epidural helped.
“Delivery was perfect,” she said, “I thought it was going to be the worst experience with pain and stuff but it was absolutely beautiful.”
Just after being born, however, Kreed was admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse because he had “swallowed some fluid,” but he finally made it home with his moms on Sunday.
Kreed has two sisters, ages 11 and 16, who are, according to Ms. Parks, “the best big siblings” and eager to help with the new baby.
The couple began in vitro fertilization treatments early in the year just before the pandemic hit. Once it did, it gave Ms. Parks and Ms. Lalone something new to factor into their choice.
“I was very nervous and scared but through the support of my family and the IVF doctors, they assured me it was OK and all would be well,” Ms. Parks said, “I’m glad I made the decision to go through with it. It is a very scary time in our lives but he is worth it.”
The couple found out they had conceived on April 10, and the pandemic had an immediate impact because while the IVF clinic allowed Ms. Lalone to come to all of their appointments together, Ms. Parks had to do the rest by herself.
“That was trying because I wanted it to be something special that we could go to together,” she said.
Carthage Area and St. Joseph’s hospitals made Ms. Parks “feel safe and know that my baby was going to be taken care of,” which comforted both women when they had to take turns being with Kreed in the NICU.
“We couldn’t be in there together which was very hard, very emotional,” said Ms. Parks.
Although the baby made his way 12 days early, Ms. Parks said they were prepared, ready and very excited for his arrival. She said they will be honest with Kreed about the health crisis and share clips and photos about how the world was when he joined it, COVID-19 and all, but they will also tell him what he added to that picture.
Kreed brought with him his own kind of comfort, healing and joy for the family.
“At first, I was panicked, I was stressed out, but I’m always looking at the bigger picture and thinking positive,” Ms. Parks said, “What was about to come in my world was a beautiful baby boy and no body was going to take that away from me. As soon as he was here, I just forgot about things for a second and that was nice.”
