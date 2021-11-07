CARTHAGE — A Carthage woman was killed in a one-vehicle rollover accident late Saturday on Deer River Road.
Emily S. Ashline, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. Troopers said a preliminary investigation determined that a 29016 GMC Terrain was traveling eastbound on Deer River Road in the town of Denmark, Lewis County, when the driver, Ms. Ashline, lost control of the vehicle on a curve.
The vehicle crossed over into the westbound lane, struck a barbed wire fence and several wooden fence posts. The vehicle then crossed back over into the eastbound lane, went down an embankment, coming to rest on its roof in a rocky area on the edge of the Deer River.
Troopers said an unidentified 34-year-old female passenger was taken to Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, where she was treated for unspecified injuries and released.
The investigation into the crash is continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.