Carthage woman charged with DWI in Lowville

LOWVILLE — A stop by state police on State Route 26 on the night of Aug. 24 led to drunken driving charges for a Carthage woman.
Tiffany A. Jones-Maxwell, 27, was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, her first offense, and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08 percent as well as being ticketed for excessive speeding.
According to the police arrest report, Ms. Jones-Maxwell was issued tickets to appear in court at a later date.
No further information was provided.
