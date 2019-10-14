DENMARK — A Carthage woman was charged with three felonies in an alleged drunk driving incident on Sunday.
Kellie A. Waugh, 33, was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, driving while intoxicated with two priors and driving while intoxicated in a special vehicle with two prior DWI convictions, all felonies, as well as four infractions including speeding, drinking in a vehicle on the highway, failure to obey police officers and refusing to take a breath test.
According to the state police public information report, Ms. Waugh was on Wilson Road in the town of Denmark at about 10:30 p.m. when she was charged.
She was released to a third party.
No further details on the incident were provided.
Ms. Waugh’s previous DWI arrests took place in 2009 and 2010.
