Carthage woman charged with obstruction

CARTHAGE — A Carthage woman was charged with misdemeanor obstruction by State Police just after midnight on Thursday.
Roxanne M. Robinson, 48, was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
No details were provided about the incident reported on South Mechanic Street in the village at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the police’s online activity log.
Ms. Robinson was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date and the incident is pending investigation.
