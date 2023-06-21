CARTHAGE — Young gymnasts exhibited their skills during the 2023 Recreational Gymnastics Showcase May 21 at the Carthage YMCA.
Thirty-eight students performed for an audience of nearly 150 friends and family members. The students showed off skills ranging from cartwheels and handsprings to balance beam mastery.
“As a coach it is wonderful to see the excitement weekly as new skills are mastered,” said gymnastics coach Barbara G. McHale. “Our program is a recreational gymnastics program. At the Carthage YMCA we participate in the sport to become stronger both mentally and physically and to simply have fun safely. Our showcase is an opportunity to show our friends and families what we have learned as individuals not to be compared to others. It was great to see so many come out to support the gymnasts.”
Coach McHale is assisted by volunteers Marsha Gibbons and Cassie Juby. Volunteers play an important role in many aspects of the YMCA.
YMCA gymnastics is designed to challenge children to boost confidence while improving balance, coordination and concentration. Gymnastics provides a solid foundation for all sports as it promotes development of gross and fine motor skills, strength and flexibility.
“The Carthage YMCA has recently undergone facility improvements with the generous support of Carthage Savings and Loan,” said a YMCA spokesperson.
The Watertown Family YMCA recently announced the promotion of Keith Gipson to Carthage YMCA Branch Director. Under Mr. Gipson’s leadership the Carthage Y also offers youth basketball, ninja, pickle ball and more yoga. Summer gymnastics programming is registering now for children 18 months to 17 years.
For more information stop by the Carthage YMCA, 250 State St., call 315-493-3286 during operational hours or visit www.watertownymca.org to register online.
