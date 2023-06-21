CARTHAGE — Young gymnasts exhibited their skills during the 2023 Recreational Gymnastics Showcase May 21 at the Carthage YMCA.

Thirty-eight students performed for an audience of nearly 150 friends and family members. The students showed off skills ranging from cartwheels and handsprings to balance beam mastery.

