CASTORLAND — To spotlight its new six-bay fire hall and community room, the Castorland Fire Company, 5187 State Route 410, is holding an open house from noon until 4 p.m. today.
During the event, the company’s fire apparatus will be on display and tours of the facility will be conducted. Visitors can sign up for door prizes and receive a complimentary hot dog or hamburger with fries and a drink. There will also be the opportunity to learn about volunteering for the department and to purchase tickets for a gun raffle, which will be drawn in the fall.
The open house will give the public “an opportunity to view the project and see where their tax dollars are going,” said company vice president Philip Beyer.
Assemblyman Kenneth Blankenbush, R-Black River, will be in attendance from noon to 1 p.m.
The former fire hall was a pole barn purchased from Penske Trucking and when a new fire truck was purchased in 2001, there was little room for the firefighters to train or meet.
“We have had no meeting room since 2001,” said long-standing fire chief Gary Ashline.
Mr. Beyer added in order to hold a meeting they had to pull out a truck and gather in the truck bay.
After years of fundraising, members of the department broke ground for the construction of the 2,500-square-foot community room in May 2019 as phase one of the expansion project.
With a 95-person occupancy, the community room, which also includes a fully-equipped kitchen and rest rooms, is available for rental for community functions.
Mr. Beyer said since the hall was completed in December 2019, it has been used often by the community for family gatherings and organizational meetings.
The following year the six-bay, 5,700-square-foot fire hall was added.
The new hall includes an office, radio room, gear locker with a gear washer and dryer, tool shop, rest rooms, showers and a mezzanine utilized for storage.
Mr. Ashline said the modernized facility lends itself for an expansion of services in the future.
Currently he is working to have the community hall certified as an emergency shelter.
“We never have had one around here but we have had the need,” he pointed out.
The 42-member, all-volunteer fire department contracts through the village to provide fire and emergency services to the towns of Denmark and Croghan, averaging 60 to 70 calls per year. Money collected from village residents for a pumper truck gave the department its start in 1949.
Mr. Ashline said that funding for the $930,000 two-phase project came from the fire department’s savings and fundraising as well as from individual donations. One of the more generous donations came from Jim and Mary Simpson of Simpson Fuels. The financing is in place for repayment of the construction cost and donations are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.