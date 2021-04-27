CASTORLAND — The first floor of a two-story home was severely damaged by fire Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Lewis County fire report on the incident, the home at 5475 Naumburg Lane had its second floor spared due to an interior attack on “heavy fire” by the Castorland Volunteer Fire Department.
The person that called 911 at about 2:30 p.m. said there was fire in the kitchen.
Owned by Jennifer Tabolt, the insured home also has significant damage to the back of the house, water damage throughout and fire, smoke and water damage to the family’s belongings.
The Castorland fire department was assisted by the New Bremen, Croghan, Beaver Falls and Lowville volunteer fire departments and the Beaver Falls Ambulance, although there were no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
