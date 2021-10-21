NEW BREMEN — A Castorland man’s reaction to being arrested by state police Wednesday evening led to a more serious charge after he allegedly menaced officers.
At about 7:30 p.m. in New Bremen, Rodney M. Houppert, 83, was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny related to an Oct. 15 incident, according to police.
While he was being charged, he allegedly menaced the officers with a weapon, and was additionally charged with felony menacing police and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon with the intent to use it.
Mr. Houppert was released on his own recognizance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.