LOWVILLE — A Castorland man was charged by state police with two felonies for an alleged assault that left a man injured.
Scott A. Danforth, 50, was charged with first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon on Tuesday for an incident that happened in May.
In July 2020, Mr. Danforth was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance and the use of drug paraphernalia by Lowville police..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.