LOWVILLE — State police charged a Castorland man with two mischief misdemeanors on Saturday.
Ryan P. Murphy, 33, was charged with criminal mischief with the intent to damage property and third-degree criminal tampering.
The arrest for the incident reported on Sept. 6 at about 2 a.m., took place at 7881 Route 26, according to the police public information report,
The incident is under investigation and Mr. Murphy was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
No further information was provided.
