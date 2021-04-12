LOWVILLE — Jay M. Augustyn, 31, of Castorland, was charged by Lewis County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt and a number of traffic infractions after deputies found he was allegedly violating a stay-away order of protection issued in Jefferson County.
According to sheriff’s office, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Mr. Augustyn in the town of Martinsburg on Wednesday and found that he was in the presence of the unnamed party protected by the order of protection.
Mr. Augustyn was arrested, taken to the Lewis County Public Safety Building and then released with appearance tickets for his charge.
