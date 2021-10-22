LOWVILLE — In Lewis County Court on Thursday, Judge Daniel R. King accepted plea deals with a Castorland man relating to several charges on two separate occasions.
Scott A. Danforth, 50, who was indicted by a grand jury on felony charges including second-degree burglary, second-degree strangulation and two counts of second-degree assault for a 2019 incident, pleaded guilty to the second count on the grand jury indictment, felony second-degree assault, for which he was sentenced to three years in state prison followed by five years of post release supervision.
On Oct. 10, 2019, Mr. Danforth went into the house of the victim on Swiss Road in the town of Croghan and assaulted them and another person trying to protect them.
Mr. Danforth also pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a weapon for charges filed in September for a May incident in which Mr. Danforth hit a man with a baseball bat several times during a fight.
He is expected to be sentenced to 2½ to five years in state prison to be served at the same time as the first sentence during a future sentencing proceeding.
