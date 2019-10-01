CASTORLAND — A domestic incident lead to stabbing and destruction accusations and felony charges for a village woman.
Hailey R. Sanchez, 23, Van Amber Road, was charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, as well as two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s news release, just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 27, deputies were met in the driveway of Ms. Sanchez’ home by a man who had been stabbed with a butcher knife allegedly by Ms. Sanchez when they responded to investigate a domestic incident.
Mrs. Sanchez was also accused of damaging two of the house’s doors.
She was arraigned in the New Bremen Town Court and held in county jail on $500 cash bail.
