Castorland woman charged with DWI

NEW BREMEN — Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies charged a Castorland woman with aggravated DWI and driving without a license, among other charges, in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Ashley L. Houppert, 30, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operator, refusal to take a preliminary breath test, consuming an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle and failure to notify the DMV of an address change.
According to the news release on the incident, Ms. Houppert reported being in a domestic dispute with a man in her vehicle while they were traveling on Number Four Road in the town of Watson at about 2:30 a.m.
At about 2:50 a.m., the pair was discovered in a vehicle on Deveines Road in the town of New Bremen, when deputies investigated the incident and alleged Ms. Houppert was drunk driving. The report said her blood alcohol content was later determined to be .23%.
She was issued with tickets to appear at the New Bremen Town Court at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.