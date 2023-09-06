CCE to visit Lowville Farm and Craft Market

LOWVILLE — The Cornell Cooperative Extension will be at the Lowville Farm and Craft Market in Forest Park Pavilion, Lewis County Fairgrounds, 5485 Bostwick St., on both Sept. 16 and 23.
CCE representatives will demonstrate freezing and canning techniques throughout the day, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will also have a sign up sheet for anyone that wants to attend a more formal class at the organization’s location on East Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.