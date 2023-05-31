LOWVILLE — The community and the Martinsburg Historical Society celebrated on May 13, the Town of Martinsburg Common School District No. 4, Loucks District, having its one-room schoolhouse placed on the National Register of Historic Places at the end of 2022. Community members, former students, school board members and children of former students all gathered to commemorate this historic schoolhouse. The program included a letter from the Pomeroy Foundation in Syracuse, read to congratulate the community on this prestigious honor. The foundation funded the beautiful plaque that has been affixed to the left of the entryway for all to see. Doug Rook unveiled the sign as the audience looked on. Bette Lathan shared the history of the building and pointed out features of the building that helped date the different renovations to the building that was used until the area schools became a part of the Lowville Academy and Central School District.
The Martinsburg Historical Society purchased the building in 2013 and restored it with the help of volunteers. Fred Ramos, whose farm surrounds the building, has done a lot to keep the building in good repair. The Doney brothers, all former students, have contributed much to the upkeep and indoor lighting fixtures. The historical society has been able to access early school records held by the town and were also gifted old school board minutes that gave a lot of insight to the renovations and changes made to the school.
