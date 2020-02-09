LOWVILLE — Visitors to the Lewis County Historical Society are invited to BYOB — bring your own bag — to the February and March Brown Bag Lunch speaker events.
While attendees enjoy their lunches on Feb. 12 at the Society, Gertrude Karris, a representative of the U.S. Census Bureau, will tell of the history of the national census, the importance of the information it provides and how people can get paid jobs working to complete this year’s census, according to Society board member Jerry Perrin.
After the presentation, people interested in applying for census jobs can do so on computers set up for the purpose, Mr. Perrin said, with tech-support individuals available to help.
On March 18, Joe Lawrence, a member of Cornell University’s PRO-DAIRY team, will speak about the past, present and future of agriculture in Lewis County.
“This presentation will focus on the dairy industry but will touch on other agricultural sectors that have also played a role in the county’s history and will explore how the natural resources have shaped the county into what we see today,” Mr. Lawrence said in a written statement.
He will also touch on local and global changes in agriculture, the effect they’ve had and what the future may hold for the industry in the county.
The Historical Society supplies coffee, tea and lemonade for all who attend the free events, and people are encouraged to bring their lunches to eat, relax and learn.
Brown Bag Lunches begin at noon on both days at the Society, 7552 South State St.
For more information, call the Lewis County Historical society at 315-397-8957.
