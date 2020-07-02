LOWVILLE — Engineers performing a study assessing water networks in four Lewis County towns linked the abundance and quality of water resources in the future to successful economic development opportunities, during a series of presentations Tuesday seeking public input.
“Water is really going to be the economic currency of the future,” said Doug Miller of Miller Engineering. “If you look at some of the predictions, California, Arizona, Texas, they’re going to be under significant water stress if they’re not currently under water stress. ... Industries that use a lot of water will be looking for high quality and an abundance of water. Climate change will make this area, Lewis County, attractive.”
Mr. Miller’s group recommended that in long term planning, town water improvement plans should be integrated with the county’s strategic development initiatives to attract businesses looking for a home and to keep the county’s major industrial employers, like Kraft, in place and awash in the water they need to do business.
One attendee pointed out that some people aren’t interested in attracting new industries because they want to keep Lewis County agricultural, however the consultants pointed out that whatever the industry is, it should be part of a tangible plan for the future of the county and its water resources.
The intent of the study was to evaluate the water system, including supply and distribution, in four towns — Lowville, Watson, Martinsburg and Denmark — from both a short- and long-term perspective.
Each of the towns have their own water plan and use a variety of sources. Water storage capacity also varies from town to town and, in those with more than one water district, by district.
The towns of Lowville and Watson both get their water from the village of Lowville, which sources water from spring-fed Young’s pond in Watson.
Surface water treated with chlorine which reacts with natural material in the water often has “disinfection by-products” as a result that can cause health issues at higher levels over time.
“You’re blessed with a beautiful environment here that also is a curse in the sense that it contributes a fair level natural organics to the surface water through the degradation of the leaves and so forth,” Mr. Miller said. “Namely, the Black River is black because of that.”
The treatment byproducts, called THMs, need to be filtered out of the water to prevent negative health impacts or a purification treatment other than chlorine must be used to avoid the interaction.
Lowville is planning a project to address those impurities with new treatment technology. The town has a 200,000 gallon storage tank.
Watson is in the early stages of planning to develop its own well water supply and distribution extensions, but the town does not have any water storage.
The town of Denmark has a limited water supply eked through a mix of surface and groundwater sources, but the groundwater has elevated THMs and the well water is high in iron and sulfur and the town is looking for options to mitigate these challenges.
Martinsburg has three water service areas, one supplied by five groundwater wells with a storage tank; the second with water from the village of Lowville with the resulting byproduct issues and no storage; and Glenfield, which has two wells of its own and a storage tank.
The consulting team said they do not believe consolidating the systems would reduce operating costs although there could be an improvement in the service provided to customers if a unified water system is created.
In the short term, they said individual towns should continue to work on projects to improve the quality of their current surface water supplies including the implementation of either an activated carbon treatment for the water or other disinfection systems that will decrease the likeliness of “disinfection byproducts.”
In the long term, the team recommends well development in six locations that they believe are likely to have large amounts of good quality water and ultimately have an integrated water source.
“Is it feasible? We don’t know yet, but from a conceptual standpoint, from a technical standpoint, from a volume, from a supply standpoint — what we saw with all the communities was everybody struggling to identify a single well or property owner that’s willing to give up a piece to a well field. What they’re [the towns] focused on is their immediate needs, and they should be,” Mr. Miller said, “If we had an entity that can take one step above at a little higher level and look at the needs of [the municipalities] altogether, the picture might present itself.”
To that end, the engineers also support a comprehensive study of groundwater resources including testing aquafers for water quality and the formation of a water board to oversee the integrated system, financing and operation included.
The county received a $297,000 grant in 2017 through the Department of State’s Local Government Efficiency Implementation funding to pay for this study.
County Planning Director Casandra Buell said they are hoping to get as much public feedback as possible to inform the rest of the study and the resulting recommendations.
To see Miller Engineers’ full presentation, go to the Planning Department page on the county website at www.lewiscounty.org/departments/planning/central-lewis-county-water-study.
