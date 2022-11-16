Champion opts for new fire protection plan

The Rutland and West Carthage fire departments at the site of an October fire in Lewis County. Rutland Fire Department/Facebook.

WEST CARTHAGE — Rutland and West Carthage Volunteer Fire Departments will be called for any fires in Champion that were covered by the now-defunct Copenhagen Volunteer Fire Department.

“The big thing is ... the people of District 2, which is the district in question, are covered,” said Champion Town Supervisor Brian S. Peck, noting he is under the impression there are a number of people living in the areas formerly protected by Copenhagen planning to join those fire departments.

