WEST CARTHAGE — Rutland and West Carthage Volunteer Fire Departments will be called for any fires in Champion that were covered by the now-defunct Copenhagen Volunteer Fire Department.
“The big thing is ... the people of District 2, which is the district in question, are covered,” said Champion Town Supervisor Brian S. Peck, noting he is under the impression there are a number of people living in the areas formerly protected by Copenhagen planning to join those fire departments.
“I think there are people who just want to serve and not have to deal with politics and negativity,” he said.
At the end of September, after the other three towns contracted with Copenhagen for fire protection — Denmark, Pinckney and Harrisburg — voted to end those contracts out of concern over safety and financial management issues, Mr. Peck had said Champion would wait until they received official notification from the village that the department was abolished.
That came last week in a letter dated Nov. 2 from the Copenhagen attorney handling the fire department situation, Candace L. Randall, stating the Copenhagen department had been dissolved and should no longer be called, or “toned out,” when fire protection services are needed to cover the previously contracted areas or to support other departments.
Both departments will be toned out at the same time to eliminate the extra 10 minutes between the first tone and the second for aid, in consideration of the longer distances between the departments and the area being protected.
Mr. Peck said Champion “will be working toward” an agreement similar to that approved on Monday by Copenhagen with the Rutland firefighters and that he is encouraged by the village’s plan to create a “substation” for Rutland by housing a fire truck and equipment in the village to be used by firefighters living nearby, cutting down on response time while the rest of Rutland Fire mobilizes.
In their November meeting, James Henry, president of Copenhagen Fire Department, Inc. — the nonprofit corporation which remains since the village abolished the fire fighting department under its jurisdiction — “suggested that the town rewrite its fire protection contract, omitting the village and contracting with them directly,” according to the meeting minutes.
Because there are a number of unresolved issues between the village and the company, Mr. Peck said the town could not go that route.
“My responsibility is to the taxpayers and my residents and I don’t want to have any questions. We’re going to go with this coverage to make sure that there’s no question when the call comes who goes,” he said. “I really think West Carthage and Rutland are really going to gel.”
In 2015, Champion abolished its fire department at the non-profit fire company’s request so they could become a fire district governed by a board of fire commissioners with an ability to collect taxes instead of the town because, they claimed, they were not getting all of the contract money due them,
The fire company lost legal challenges to the town’s cancellation of its contract and creation of two new fire districts covered by West Carthage and Copenhagen and could not find the support needed to form a fire district. It existed without fire fighting until 2020, when the state Attorney General’s office forced the company to dissolve and gave the fire station and equipment to the town for distribution.
The West Carthage fire company operates a substation in Champion with the assets.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.