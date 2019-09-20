BLACK RIVER — The town of Champion board has set dates for disposal of bulk items at the transfer station, 22359 Card Road. The fall cleanup days for town of Champion residents only, will be Sept. 27 and 28 during regular hours of operation, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The transfer site will accept bulky residential items at no cost. No business, farm or construction debris will be accepted. No tires, oil paint cans, chemicals, agricultural bags or other hazardous items will be accepted.
Champion sets dates of bulk cleanup
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.