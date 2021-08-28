LOWVILLE — Improvements to the Lewis County Solid Waste Facility are in progress, but some changes have been made to the original plan.
Kip Turck, the county’s solid waste director, gave an update presentation to the General Services Committee earlier this month.
“Things have gone fairly well as far as the construction phase goes,” Mr. Turck said, showing slides of the project’s progress.
The $1.3 million construction project involves building a new tipping floor onto which commercial trucks will dump solid waste. The waste will then be pushed into 100-yard containers for transportation to the Development Authority of New York’s landfill in Rodman.
Mr. Turck and County Manager Ryan Piche also told the committee about some changes that have arisen requiring an additional $116,000 to be allocated from the overall project budget of $1.76 million, according to the information provided by Mr. Piche.
Brooklyn-based C&S Construction submitted the change order when one of their sub-contractors came up with a better solution to the potential problem of ground water rising to the level of the tipping floor than the scheduled four-foot gravel barrier.
Instead, if the change is approved by the county board, a sheet of insulation will be used on top of a two-foot gravel bed to protect the concrete floor and, in the process, to cut the ramp trucks will use to reach the tipping floor from four feet to two.
“Frankly, it would have been in the cost estimate anyway if we were able to go down as deeply as we wanted to begin with,” Mr. Piche said, noting the change will allow the design to more closely match the original design intention to have a relatively flat surface for dumping trucks to back onto in order to drop their loads into the awaiting county trailer.
“By having the lower ramp, now I’ve got sight for my people to see what they’re doing without guessing where we are. It saves beating up the trailer and beating up the machines,” Mr. Turck told legislators about the need for the change in plan.
Board Chair Lawrence Dolhof asked if it made sense to try to eliminate the ramp so the approach is flat, but Mr. Turck said the ramp’s grade will be an added safety feature to prevent over-tipping or back sliding.
The cost of lowering the floor is projected to be $40,000 while extending the retaining wall to go two feet deeper will be $60,000.
The remaining $16,000 in the change order will be used to build a box culvert at the new entrance to the station onto state Route 26 as required by the state Department of Transportation.
In response to Legislator Gregory Kulzer’s inquiry about why the box culvert wasn’t included in the original design, it was explained that C&S had provided the DOT the designs but “there was lag time with responses” from that office.
“If we had waited for them for full-scale engineering approval, we still would not have shovels in the ground,” Mr. Piche said. “We pushed ahead not knowing fully what they wanted because we didn’t want to wait for them.”
In April, the first change order was submitted by C&S for $22,785 to cover an increase in material costs, which was followed by a change order in the electrical contract of $10,077 for the same reason. The original contract for the electrical work was for $58,500.
Mr. Piche said the $315,138 left in the overall budget “should be enough to complete what we need to complete” on the station including the scale house.
A resolution to approve the $116,000 change on the construction will be voted upon by legislators in their Sept. 7 meeting.
The project is anticipated to be completed by October.
