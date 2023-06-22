District 5

Candidates Richard Chartrand and Vincent Nortz are running to represent District 5, which covers the village of Lowville, on the Lewis County Legislature.

LOWVILLE — Ten-year veteran Lewis County legislator Richard Chartrand is competing against retired Kraft Heinz production facilitator Vincent Nortz to represent District 5 for the Republican Party in the primary on Tuesday.

District 5, which is comprised of the village of Lowville, is not as deeply enmeshed in the Rails to Trails controversy because turning the railway through the center of the village into a foot and bicycle trail has been part of the municipality’s overall development plan since its first state Downtown Revitalization Initiative plan was submitted in 2019.

District 5

Richard Chartrand
District 5

Vincent Nortz
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.