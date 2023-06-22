LOWVILLE — Ten-year veteran Lewis County legislator Richard Chartrand is competing against retired Kraft Heinz production facilitator Vincent Nortz to represent District 5 for the Republican Party in the primary on Tuesday.
District 5, which is comprised of the village of Lowville, is not as deeply enmeshed in the Rails to Trails controversy because turning the railway through the center of the village into a foot and bicycle trail has been part of the municipality’s overall development plan since its first state Downtown Revitalization Initiative plan was submitted in 2019.
RICHARD A. CHARTRAND, 77
LIVES IN: Lowville
EDUCATION: Syracuse University, Maxwell School Of Business — Masters in Public Administration
EXPERIENCE: District 5 Legislator, 10 years
Lewis County Health System Board of Managers, board liaison
Fort Drum — Chief of Engineering and design, oversaw construction and inspection; Chief of Environmental
Electrician, 15 years
WHY CONTINUE AS LEGISLATOR
“With my background and experiences I feel I have something I can offer the county and residents,” he said.
WHAT IS GOING RIGHT
Mr. Chartrand said the composition of the current board is part of its strength.
“If you and I were going to sit down and say how are we going to form a board of legislators, we pretty well have got the criteria we would put in there. We’ve got gender representation. We’ve got age representation. We’ve got two attorneys so we have legal representation. We’ve got blue collar workers, so we have that representation. We’ve got a couple of engineers. We’ve got retired law enforcement — so pretty much everything,” he said.
He also said the county’s finances are strong and well managed.
PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT
Mr. Chartrand is most proud of bringing the Jefferson Community College campus to Lewis County, doing away with a tax that was put in place on six communities with water and sewer lines outside of their district and Rails to Trails.
“In the Maxwell School we were told if you do not perform a service, you cannot place a tax on it,” he said. “We (the county) did the water study and we found out that these villages and towns had their own systems, so we agreed to exempt that tax so that they could take that money and maintain and improve their systems. I just got that overturned last year.”
He is proud of Rails to Trails because “the people in Lowville are running on the streets, jogging on the streets, the children in the schools are doing the same thing. We’ve had deaths … and in Croghan, Spokes has 100 people that bike twice a week and they don’t have any place to do that and keep them separate from motorized vehicles.”
Mr. Chartrand’s wife has also been hit twice while riding a bicycle on the shoulder of roads so, he said, “It’s personal.”
RAILS TO TRAILS
Mr. Chartrand said the Rails to Trails movement started in 1980 using “abandoned or little-used tracks strictly for walking, biking, jogging. There was no motorized in there. I am not in favor of motorized traffic on the trail.”
“We’ve got plenty of well-managed motorized trails that convert to snowmobile trails in the winter. We have nothing for the biker, the jogger, the walker — that type of person,” he said. “Should we do what’s good for the greater good or should we listen to the few loud voices?”
Mr. Chartrand spoke of including good signage and high fences in the trail design as measures that can help to diminish trail impact on neighboring property owners.
WHAT IS IMPORTANT TO THE DISTRICT
Mr. Chartrand said the county is helping pay for the village’s summer recreation program for kids outside of the village and in general the county’s role is to support the village.
BIGGEST LESSON LEARNED
“What I learned that I didn’t know about before being on the board is that there is a big divide between village and non-village people. I never understood that for a minute. People thought those in the village were born with a silver spoon in their mouths,” he said.
WHAT’S NEXT
“We’ve got a good handle on infrastructure now, so here’s what we need to focus on: drug abuse, homelessness, mental health, suicides. Rather than more projects, I think we have to send some money to those things,” Mr. Chartrand said. “How to build a building is an easy question, but what to do to help 62 homeless people is not.”
Mr. Chartrand also believes the county needs to invest more in department heads with management training skills and other enhanced learning opportunities.
VINCENT P. NORTZ, 66
LIVES IN: Croghan
EDUCATION: SUNY Oswego, Elementary Education
EXPERIENCE: Tractor Supply (part time)
Kraft Heinz — 41 years (retired) — Quality control, production, warehouse and production facilitator with the silos
New York State Football Official
New York State Track Official
Lowville Fire Department, 32 years
REASON FOR RUNNING
Mr. Nortz believes it is important to give voters a choice because for “the last 10 to 15 years, people have been running unopposed.”
“I want to advance the county any way I can, retain the population if we can, encourage trades and small business. The days of having another Kraft come in … let’s be realistic, those days are gone. I also want to make sure we’re ready for the change (to electric), that we’re ready for the future of our kids’ world.”
WHAT HE WOULD BRING TO THE BOARD
He believes his role as legislator would be “to give people a voice. So often that’s what I feel people are missing. They feel they’re not being heard,” Mr. Nortz said.
Ensuring the county continues to be fiscally responsible and not increase its debt even though it is significantly lower than the state-allowed amount is also important to Mr. Nortz.
Mr. Nortz hopes to build a situation in which his kids and his grand kids would want to come back to Lewis County one day.
“I don’t think there’s a problem in the county, I think I have something to give,” he said.
WHAT IS GOING WELL
Mr. Nortz gave the county high scores for fiscal responsibility so far, indicated by the healthy fund balance consistently fed with excess sales tax from conservative budgeting, and praised the building and business revitalization the county has helped bring to downtown Lowville.
RAILS TO TRAILS
“I just watched it (the public forum) and I was like, are you kidding me?” he said, “I know it’s (American Rescue Plan Act) money, but I’m thinking that money could have been used someplace else... and even if you develop it there’s no way to get a return on your investment. To transform it is going to cost a large sum of money. It’s good for the physical health and well-being but there’s no profit.”
He said he will be interested to see the report by the consultant that will be hired to assess the state of the railway and their resultant recommendations.
“So then when you have the report you have to look at it with a critical eye and see where it’s going to go,” he said.
WHAT SHOULD CHANGE
“My viewpoint is that we’ve got to take care of what we’ve got now, before we take another leap,” he said. “You’re coming from zero to 100 miles per hour (making changes) and I think it’s just been happening too fast for people.”
To do that, he does not believe the county should take on more debt and should guard its assets from renewable energy revenue from the state.
“My concern is if the state saw this pot of gold, they’re going to get their fingers in it just like anything else and if that happens, that (fund) goes down and you still have your financial obligations,” said Mr. Nortz.
Mr. Nortz said he would like to expand the county’s grant writing capabilities by adding another staff member dedicated to it.
“It can pay for itself. Yes, it is taxpayers money, but I don’t want to give (the grant money) to New York City, I want it here. We’re a rural county and we need it here,” said Mr. Nortz.
With regard to the potential emergency and long term housing project that has been the subject of heated discussions, Mr. Nortz said he would like to see properties considered other than those that are already off the tax role. “To me there were other parcels that would serve the need better,” he said.
Instead of spending money on the Rails to Trails project, Mr. Nortz said he would have preferred more be spent to address the lack of affordable child care in the county.
“We need something that single parents or parents can depend on. We have a workforce out there who’s so torn between staying home with the kids and actually working,” he said.
