TURIN — A call to the Statewide Central Register of Child Abuse and Maltreatment triggered an investigation that led to charges Wednesday for a man residing on East Road.
Lucas S. Weaver, 35, was charged by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office with three counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and three counts of a second-degree harassment violation.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Mr. Weaver and a 13-year-old child were involved in “physical domestic disputes” on Sept. 26, Dec. 7 and Dec. 10. The child was reportedly bruised in two of the disputes.
Mr. Weaver was issued tickets to appear in Turin Town Court at a later date.
In 2019, Mr. Weaver was issued similar charges for “aggressive physical contact” in a domestic incident in front of his children.
County Child Protective Services and the Child Advocacy Center of Northern New York assisted in the investigation.
