LOWVILLE — Sign-ups for the annual Christmas Sharing program which provides food and gifts to families throughout Lewis County will continue until the end of the month. Participants must show identification and proof of address. They are asked to wear a mask and not bring children.
Sign-ups will be held at the Lowville Food Pantry new location, 5502 Trinity Ave, behind the fence, from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 31.
