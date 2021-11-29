WATERTOWN — ’Tis the season again for people to purchase Christmas trees across the north country. Local farms, and trees, are ready to go.
Owners of many local tree farms said the abundance of rain in the north country this year allowed for the growing season to be a successful one.
“We had a great growing season,” said Julie Shuster, owner of Shuster Tree Farms in Rome. “All of that water that everyone got so fed up with was really good for the trees.”
Demand generally increases during this time, though local farmers have noticed an uptick in people wanting their trees even before the Thanksgiving holiday.
“Actually, it’s been very busy even before Thanksgiving this year,” said Shari Simmons, owner of Simmons Farm in Copenhagen. “Every year it seems to be that people want their trees earlier and earlier.”
This same sentiment was shared by other farmers in the region.
“Oh my goodness, if people could, I think some of them would be here in September getting their Christmas trees,” Ms. Shuster said. “It’s incredible. It’s fun though, because I think in this season and time, with the pandemic and everything, people need something fun and outdoors and family-oriented, and then they get that tree up, with the lights and the smell. It makes you feel like all’s well with the world again.”
At Kelley’s Tree Farm in Croghan, co-owner Terry Kelley said: “It wasn’t that many years ago, I would not cut a tree until Dec. 1. Well those days are gone.”
One concern for the season at the Shuster Tree Farm was the damage caused by gypsy moths.
“They cleaned out all the foliage on our soft-woods ... and then they started to eat the needles off of our Christmas trees along the woods,” Ms. Shuster said. “We thought they would stay with spruce trees but they got into some of our fir trees too.”
Ms. Shuster also said she was concerned about the gypsy moths laying their eggs on the trees and didn’t want to have the problem again next year.
“We have never had it happen before,” she said.
There are plenty of trees and plenty of customers getting into the holiday spirit already.
Pam Genito, of Brownville, said that being able to go to Simmons Farm on Friday was extremely important to her.
“I’m with my granddaughter, so today is extra special,” Ms. Genito said.
New York state is also embracing the holiday season, with the state’s annual Christmas tree cutting.
“This tradition marks the start of the holiday season across New York state,” said Gene Knudsen, president of the Christmas Tree Farmers Association of New York, in a statement last week. “We invite the public to visit a New York state Christmas Tree farm, support a local farm family, enjoy the great outdoors, and bring home the freshest Christmas tree.”
State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball also encouraged New Yorkers to shop early and shop local.
New York ranks sixth in the United States for the number of acres that are dedicated to growing Christmas trees, with around 300,000 New York-grown trees by more than 750 farms in upstate New York, according to the state Department of Agriculture and Markets.
Ms. Simmons said her tree farm will continue to sell trees as close as possible to Christmas.
“We try to make sure that everybody gets it right up until — as close as we can to Christmas,” Ms. Simmons said. “I mean, because we have our choose-and-cut field, so I can always, depending on weather conditions, I can almost always guarantee that they’re going to get a tree.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.